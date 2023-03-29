Aug. 9, 1929 - March 23, 2023

GOODING — Cecil “Pete” Lawrence Hathaway, 93, of Pocatello and formally of Gooding, Idaho passed away in Pocatello on March 23, 2023

Pete was born in St. John, Kansas on August 9, 1929, to Florence Ida Foster of Kansas City, Missouri, and Charles Henry Hathaway of Shelby County, Missouri. In 1936, Pete, along with his parents and siblings left Kansas and settled in Paul, Idaho.

There he attended Paul school and later joined the Army where he served in Korea. After returning from Korea, he attended Idaho State University where he earned his Electricians license. He retired from the School for the Deaf and Blind in Gooding, Idaho.

He married Donna Mae Jackson of Jerome, Idaho in 1951. They were the proud parents of three daughters - Debbie, Kathy, and Crystal.

Pete is survived by his wife - Donna Hathaway; his daughters - Debbie (Harley) Bergendorf of Pocatello and Crystal (Smitty) Smith of Challis; as well as eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren

Pete is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; and his daughter - Kathrine Lynn Hathaway Henke.

Viewing for Pete will be held Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1228 Main St., Gooding, Idaho with the funeral beginning at 11:00 am.

Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell, Idaho.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.