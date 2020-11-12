January 23, 1927 ~ November 8, 2020

Catherine (Katie) Klitz, passed away at the age of 93 at Canyon’s Retirement Community after a short illness.

Katie was born January 23, 1927 on the Bridge Ranch in Nevada, which is near the town of Jackpot, NV. Her parents were Everett R. Dugan and Catherine (Kate) Richards Dugan.

She grew up in the town of Contact, Nevada where she completed her first 8 years of School. She graduated from High School in Wells, NV. and later in life attended Twin Falls Business College for one year.

Katie worked in the office of the Twin Falls Flour Mill for 11 years and the Burley Flour Mill for 2 ½ years. She then held jobs with Bean Growers/Klein Bros./Con-Agra until her retirement in 1994.

Katie lived the last 15 years of her life in Filer with her daughter, Bonnie (Mike) Vecera.

Surviving Katie is her daughter, Bonnie (Mike) Vecera, her granddaughters, Caitlin Klimes and Kyra Klimes and great-grandson, Ayden. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, Tom, Dave, Kaye, Bill, Karen and Fred.