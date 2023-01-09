May 14, 1974—Jan. 3, 2023

MOORE — Casey Reynolds, 48, of Moore, Idaho, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 3, 2023 after a decades long battle with kidney disease.

Casey was born and raised in Burley. He moved around a lot but always gravitated back to his beloved Idaho. His grandparents, John and Faye Reynolds owned Roller King in Heyburn and Casey would often tell fond stories of his childhood.

He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Cherilyn and his three daughters; Bathsheba, Hadassah, and Hanah.

For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. Philippians 1:21

He finished well.