April 15, 1936—April 15, 2022

CarrollAnn Alto David Ivie, 86, of Twin Falls passed away April 15, 2022, in Chubbuck, Idaho.

CarrollAnn was born on April 15, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Clarence F. David and Lillie May Machen. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. She furthered her education at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks, Alaska. Ann was married to a military man who served 20 years in the Air Force.

Ann married Delbert Ivie of Ashton, Idaho, on April 13, 1954, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Together they raised six children, lone, Shalon, Jon, Jason, Kimberly, and Hak Sao. Ann and Delbert were foster parents for many years.

Ann was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including Primary President and Relief Society President. She also stood by her husband as he served over an LDS congregation and then served on the Texas west Stake High Council. Delbert passed away in 1996. Ann settled in Hansen, Idaho, and then in Twin Falls to be close to her sisters and family.

Ann is survived by five children, lone (Brad) Stanger of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Shalon (Kevin) Asay of Filer, Idaho; Jon F. Ivie of Salt Lake City, Utah; James Jason Ivie of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Hak Soo Ivie; sister, Shareen (Bob) Mitchell of Kenmore, Washington; sister-in-law, Joyce David, of Florence, Arizona; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence David and Lillie May David; her husband, Delbert Ivie; daughter, Kimberly Ivie; sisters, Rose Benedict, and Caleda David; and brothers, Jerry David and Steve David.

At Ann’s request, there will be no public services. A private family graveside will take place at the Moreland Cemetery in Moreland, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

