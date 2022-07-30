Carolyn Mae Warner

GOODING — Carolyn Mae Pahl Warner, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman.

Carolyn was born in Hammett, ID. She spent her youth in Hill City, ID – always a place close to her heart. She made an annual trip to see the Camas in bloom.

She was a master seamstress. She ran the Family Cleaners in Gooding for many years until her retirement.

Even after she retired, she continued to take in alterations for anyone that came by. She spent many years working in the spuds to support her children.

She loved yard sales, especially in the Wood River Valley. Many of her children and grandchildren accompanied her on her trips. She was an avid collector and loved to surround herself with all of her new-found treasures.

She will be greatly missed by all for her strong opinions and sage advice – whether we wanted it or not.

She is survived by her children Louise (Ken) Messer, Tim (Kathy) Allen, Donna Allen (Mike), Garald (Sara) Warner,

Ted (Bonnie) Warner and Todd Warner. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She always treasured her great (best) friends, Verla Ruby, Peggy McGuire, Carolyn Carpenter, Bev Parson and Diane Faulkner; grandchildren: Michelle Messer, Melissa Ruggieri, Rachel (Les) Ambrus, Zach Allen, Brant Kelley, Kevin (Tammy) Kelley, Bessie (Chris) Watson, Jake Warner, Tyler Fraser, Jennifer (Scott) Kretschman), Miranda Warner, Dusty and Ryan Donaldson, Chase, Ki and Kegan Warner; great-grandchildren: Adam, Crystal, Brianna, David, Jay, Cleo, Emma, McKinley, Damon, Gia, Zoe, Gabriel and Madalyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie Pahl and Bessie Bailey; her brother Everett; her son Tom Allen; and her grandson Levi Allen.

The family would like to give special thanks to the North Canyon Medical Center, Bridgestone Assisted Living and

The Alliance Hospice team for helping her and her family through this difficult time.

Arrangements are being made through Demaray Gooding Chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring when the Camas are in bloom.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.