Jan. 24, 1931—June 21, 2022

BUHL—Carolyn Louise Howard-Hillis, 91, a longtime resident of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at a local hospital.

Carolyn was born in Buhl, Idaho January 24, 1931 to Carl and Jeanette Curtis. She grew up and attended school in Buhl, graduating from Buhl High School in 1949. She married Donald Sydney Howard in June of 1949. Together they had three sons, Daniel, Patrick and Timothy.

Carolyn and Don worked for many years in the Buhl area. They eventually moved to Kimberly where Don was the Manager of the Kimberly Seed Company. Carolyn was a homemaker and also worked at multiple jobs including, beet dump scale operator and veterinary technician for Thompson and Hammerquist Veterinary Clinic. After the children were all out of high school, she went back to school and worked as a teacher’s aide until retirement.

Carolyn and her family loved Idaho and spending time outdoors. She and Don had a cabin in the South Hills and enjoyed motorcycle riding and snowmobiling. They loved to camp and were able to take a trip down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. They were members of the Buhl and Clear Lake Country Clubs. In 2001, Don passed away.

Carolyn married and had a great relationship with Gene Hillis. They golfed and traveled together. Carolyn and Gene were able to spend a month in Hawaii. Gene passed in 2011.

Carolyn was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and enjoyed many friendships there.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Don Howard and Gene Hillis; and a son, Timothy Howard.

Carolyn is survived by her sons, Daniel Howard of Boise and Patrick (Teri) Howard of Jerome; sister, Dorothy (Paul) Loughrey of Irvine, California; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 8, 2022 at the West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150, North Buhl. A celebration of life will follow at the Moonglo Village Hall in Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Carolyn’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.