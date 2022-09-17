 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolyn Kae Pelley

June 14, 1946 - Sept. 9, 2022

MARCOPIA, Ariz. — Carolyn Kae Pelley, age 76, loving mother of two, and adoring wife to husband Mel Pelley, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Maricopa, Arizona, on September 9, 2022.

Born on June 14, 1946 to Earle and Elizabeth Vierck she grew up in Twin Falls and Idaho Falls before heading to school at The College of Idaho.

Carolyn and Mel wed on August 24, 1968 and they lived together in Idaho, Arizona, Washington, and Nevada. She was a Certified Public Accountant who enjoyed watching tennis, reading, doll making, and baking.

Carolyn is survived by her sons, Eric (Jennifer) and Scott (Ali); her granddaughters, Elayna and Elora; her brothers, Roy (Arina), Al (Mary); her sister, Janny (Mark); as well as cousins, and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband Mel; her parents Earle and Elizabeth; her brother Rolan; and her niece Kym.

A visitation will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home on September 22, 2022 at 9:30 am followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park.

