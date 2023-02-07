May 21, 1936—Jan. 28, 2023

BURLEY — Carole M. Patterson, 86, of Burley, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Burley, Idaho with loved ones around her.

Carole Jeanette Moore was born in Brigham City, Utah, on May 21, 1936 to George Lester Moore and Violet Mathilda Johnson Moore. Carole spent her youth in Brigham City and Graduated from Ben Lomond High School. Carole met her future husband Verl Leland Patterson while working at the Defense Depot in Ogden, Utah and they were soon married after on June 4, 1956 in Fredonia, Arizona.

Carole and Verl spent their married life in Idaho dairying and farming, and she would go back to Ogden, Utah during tax season to work with the IRS.

Carole loved to draw and collect pictures from magazines of places she dreamed of going. She was a great seamstress and loved to crochet and was an avid writer. Carole was sad when she could not take care of her flowers any longer. She loved her friends in the Pella area, and her family is grateful for each one of you!

Verl passed away March 23, 2003 and Carole was able to live on her own until moving to Parkview Care six years ago.

Carole is survived by her two sons: Val Logan (Chris) Patterson who was born in 1959 and their family Kathy Osterhout, Tammy (Scott) Robinson, Jared (Lauren) Patterson, Scott (Erica) Street, Michelle (Jared) Forsyth and Brad (Jennie) Street.

Rod Cameron (Alta) Patterson born 1965. and their family Megan (Craig) Helms, Kevin (Danielle) Patterson and Samantha Patterson.

Carole is leaving behind in addition to her two sons; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George Moore, Violet Holmes, stepfather, Russell Holmes, her two brothers: Kenny Prochet and Ronnie Moore, a still born sister, two grandsons: Derek Osterhout and Chance Patterson.

At Carole’s request, graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Brigham City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.