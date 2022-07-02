April 4, 1949—June 17, 2022

AURORA, Ore. — Carol Westendorf, native of the Magic Valley of Idaho and longtime resident of Portland and the North Willamette Valley of Oregon, died peacefully at home near Donald, Oregon on June 17, 2022 at age 73 following a long illness. Carol’s husband and loving companion of nearly 60 years, as well as their two beautiful daughters, were at her side when she passed. Carol will be remembered by the many people whose lives she touched as a wonderfully gentle, lovely, spiritual, and compassionate person.

Carol was born on April 4, 1949 in Rupert Idaho, the third of five children born to a local farm/ranch family led by her parents, Oris and Jean Gibson. From the beginning Carol was a delightful personality. She soon became a fixture in the neighborhood as she either skipped along the side of the road or pedaled her bike down to see her Grandma Ada to bake cookies, tend the garden, gather eggs, or perhaps smell the flowers or look at books. Carol soon earned the nickname “moptop”, because of her frequently wild hair. At such an early age and with so much energy and curiosity, she had little time for brush or comb. She also began learning the piano, a hobby she would enjoy throughout her life, including teaching her Grandma Ada and great aunt Caddy to play when they were both in their mid-eighties.

As the years went by and Carol progressed through grade school and junior high, she gained many friends. They and her teachers were all charmed by her ever-present cheerful nature and broad smile. She seemed to have an unusually strong love and appreciation for life’s joys even then – swimming in the canals, overnights with friends, playing cards and other games, dreaming of faraway places, whatever. As a student at Minico High School, she participated in many activities, served on several committees, held a number of class offices, and graduated with Honors in 1967. During Carol’s junior and senior years, she partnered with two different classmates to win the Idaho State High School Debate Championship back to back. The advocacy skills that served her so well then would also benefit her later in life.

During the summer before Carol’s junior year, she began dating the boy who would become her lifelong friend, companion, caregiver and father of her children, Roger Westendorf. After graduating from Minico and while students at the University of Idaho, they married on March 23, 1970. Upon receiving their Bachelor’s degrees, they settled at South Lake Tahoe where they continued for several years working at Harrah’s Tahoe, Carol as a dealer and then as an administrative secretary in the entertainment department. Roger always wondered how it was that some slick talent agent there had not whisked Carol off to Hollywood for a screen test, because the camera loved Carol’s incredibly beautiful face and the microphone her clear and confident voice.

But that never happened. Instead, the couple returned to Idaho to work in 1974 and began their family together. Addie was born on September 24, 1975. Jill soon followed on March 1, 1977. No couple has ever been more blessed with children than they.

In 1981, when Addie and Jill were still preschoolers, the family moved to Moscow and Carol and Roger enrolled at the U of I law school. Over the next three years they became known as the “tag team” couple, as all day every day they alternated time – one in the books and the other with the girls. They were on law review and received their Law degrees in 1984 (with Addie and Jill also being awarded their own degrees of Juris Doctorus Supportus.) They then relocated to Portland to begin their legal careers. Carol was hired as an Associate in the corporate department of a prestigious regional firm and for about five years worked on tax, pension, and business-related files, all the while doing volunteer work on family law matters for families in marital or parental crisis. Her caseload grew, and in about 1990 she opened her own practice specializing in family law. It wasn’t long until Carol had earned a reputation among the Bar and judges as one of the most skilled family law attorneys in Oregon.

Over time, Carol’s focus turned to mediation rather than advocacy, and before she was forced to retire for health reasons in 2004, she had become perhaps the most sought-after family law mediator in Portland and the surrounding region. Through her strong work ethic and her ability to help families in strife and distress find common ground, she came to personify the highest standard of professional and personal conduct among the legal profession. During her career, she served on several Bar related committees, authored numerous articles on family law, frequently spoke at legal gatherings, and authored or co-authored numerous legal forms that are still routinely used by Oregon family law attorneys and courts.

In 2004, Carol was discovered to have a rare physical abnormality, the course and treatment of which left her in constant pain and struggling to maintain weight and freely breathe. Reluctantly and sadly, she gave up her practice. She missed it until the day she passed. Yet, she lived with her illness with both fortitude and grace, becoming the grandmother her four grandchildren say was the best grandmother and friend they could ever hope to have. Through her entire life—childhood, marriage and motherhood, grand-motherhood, career, and retirement—from dying eggs and leading hymns at the Easter dinner table, to dressing up in ridiculously scary costumes each Halloween, to inventing games and riddles for the winter holidays, she left all of herself out there for all of us to enjoy.

The many beneficiaries of her love range from family, friends, colleagues and former clients, all the way to those especially beloved ladies who comprise her reading group and poker club, and to dear Megan, who became almost like a daughter as she nannied the girls during the early years in Portland. Carol lived a truly remarkable life, always living in the present, but on her spiritual side, looking forward to the future as well.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Oris and Jean Gibson, and her older brother Ron. She is survived by husband Roger of Aurora, Oregon, daughters: Addie (Jordy) Lyden and Jill (Travis) Baseden, both of Beaverton, Oregon, and by four precious grandchildren, Olivia, 16, Brinley, 15, Jeremiah “JJ”, 12, and Brandon, 12, all of Beaverton, as well as by her older sister Donna (Scott) Fitch of Hood River, Oregon, younger brother Gary (Shirley) Gibson of Rupert, Idaho, younger sister Janis Gibson of Coos Bay, Oregon, and many additional family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Andrews Legal Clinic, 2950 SE Stark St., Portland OR 97214, or the Oregon Food Bank, 7900 NE 33rd Dr., Portland, OR 97211.