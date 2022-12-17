Feb. 23, 1944—Dec. 3, 2022

BOISE — Carol Louise (High) Waldman, 78, passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. She was a brilliant philosopher and lover of all things beautiful. Most importantly, she had a heart of pure gold and was a friend to all who knew her.

Carol was born February 23, 1944, in Louisville, KY, the second of four children born to Laura and Richard High. The family first settled in Arizona and later moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where Carol attended school, graduating from Twin Falls High School in 1962. She attended Carleton College in Northfield, MN, majoring in Philosophy. Later, after accepting a National Defense Act Graduate Fellowship in Philosophy, she earned a Ph.D. in Philosophy from Bryn Mawr College. She married Sidney Waldman, a Political Science Professor at Haverford College, and they had two children, Laura and David.

Carol’s career path was varied and interesting. After working as Professor of Philosophy at Bryn Mawr College, she moved to the business world in various pharmaceutical positions, overseeing market research for prescription medical drugs. She wrote extensively, both professionally and personally.

In her private life, Carol was an avid painter, philosopher, and researcher who liked to dig deeply into topics that caught her interest. She retained an interest in education and was proud that both her children were teachers. For many years she visited Idaho for vacations and in later years returned to Idaho to live.

Carol is survived by her two children, Laura Waldman of West Orange, NJ, and David (Heather) Waldman of West Chester, PA, and their two children – Carol’s beloved granddaughters – Sophia and Erika. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard (Judy) High of Oceanside, CA, Nancy Zelnick of Seattle, WA, and David (Lindy) High of Boise, ID; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at the Radnor Quaker Meeting House, 610 Conestoga Road, Villanova, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the National Hospice Foundation at https://www.nationalhospicefoundation.org or to the Alice Foundation at https://alicefoundation.org/.