July 6, 1941—Oct. 1, 2022

SHOSHONE — Carol Joan (Haran) Lewin was born in Rupert, Idaho, on July 6, 1941 to John Patrick Haran and Verda (Anderson) Haran. She passed away peacefully with family by her side after a long battle with dementia on October 1, 2022.

Carol is survived by her children: Shelley (John) Cumbridge, Sandy (Craig) Brown; and her grandchildren: Isaac (Kennedy) Brown and Kaitlin (Austin) Brown; her brothers and sister: James (Jan) Haran, John (Ann) Haran and Mary Jo Nelson; and nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; son, Mike; sister, Pat; and nephews: John Patrick Haran and John Vaden.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.