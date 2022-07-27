Dec. 24, 1931—July 26, 2022

Carol Grant, age 90, passed peacefully on July 26, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, with family members by her side.

Carol was born in Bostwick, Nebraska, on December 24, 1931, to Acena George Dixon and Virgil Dixon. She spent her childhood years in Bostwick.

After moving with her family to Idaho in 1951, she eventually settled in Hazelton and spent her remaining years there.

Carol enjoyed attending and serving for many years as a volunteer at the senior center in Eden.

She will always be dear to the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; and her extended blended family: Ron (Cindy) Rogers, Sharon (Dan) Vawser, Kevin (Rally) Gergen, Linda Gergen (Rick) Rogers; 22 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernard Gergen; her sons, Dennis Gergen and Roy Rogers; and her three brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E., in Twin Falls. Please gather for food and memories at the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden following the service. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Silver and Gold Senior Center, Main Street, Eden, Idaho.