Dec. 24, 1941—Dec. 5, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Carol E. Clough, age 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho died December 5, 2022. Carol was born at home December 24, 1941 to David and Sylvania Unruh in Goodrich, North Dakota. She married David Clough on September 30, 1961. To this union 3 daughters were born and their family made their home in Twin Falls, Idaho. After Carol and David divorced she met Harv Fairchild who was her partner for 31 years.

Carol attended the College of Southern Idaho and earned a degree in Licensed Practical Nursing. Carol also graduated from the Respiratory Therapist Technician program in Caldwell, Idaho in 1982. She then worked for the State of Idaho for many years.

Carol loved God and was a woman of faith. She was a very giving woman who made sure everyone was taken care of. Carol was a skilled pianist and loved singing and playing church hymns. She enjoyed cooking, baking and attending all of Darby’s activities, especially dance recitals. Luke and Hailey have very fond memories of time spent fishing with her. Carol loved to watch NFL football and made sure it was on TV every Sunday. She loved all animals especially her furry grand “kids.”

Carol is survived by three daughters, Caroline (Dale) Dolezal of Twin Falls, Idaho, Julie (Guy) Truicko of Syosset, New York, Laurie Hitchcock of Twin Falls, Idaho; two sisters, Joyce (George) Mosley and Rebecca (Jim) Dekker of Thousand Oaks, California; grandson Luke Truicko, granddaughters Darby Dolezal and Hailey Truicko.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her niece Judith Angran (Mosley), and her partner Harv.

A Celebration of Life will be held by family in the Spring.

As a friend said, “I Imagine she’ll be tickling the ivories with the angels soon.” Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.