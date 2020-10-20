February 10, 1946 ~ October 18, 2020

Carmen Marie Buttcane, 74, followed her husband into Heaven on October 18, 2020. She died at home in the care of her family.

Marie was born to Clara Pagay and Rupert Goicoechea on February 10, 1946, in Gooding, Idaho, always proud of her Basque heritage. She graduated from Richfield High School in 1964, attended Idaho State University and graduated from the Twin Falls Business School.

Marie married Charles Buttcane on Dec. 26, 1967. At the time of his death, they were married for 52 years. Together, they enjoyed gardening, fishing and canning the fruits and vegetables of their toil. They traveled to many places within the United States including Hawaii and Alaska for their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Marie hosted many meals for hungry people. Food from her garden was used whenever possible and shared with many. Marie’s pickles and pickled beets were favorite choices of many friends and neighbors.