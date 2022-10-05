Nov. 7, 1943 - Sept. 29, 2022

JEROME — Carma Ann Schwager, 78, of Jerome passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. She had faced a battle with heart issues after a heart attack in 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. Carma was born on November 7, 1943 in Payson, Utah to parents, May and Del Hiatt. She attended high school in Payson and then moved to Shoshone, Idaho where she graduated in 1962. She loved choir and home economics, enjoying learning how to sew her own clothes for school.

When moving to Shoshone, her first apartment was next door to her high school sweetheart and future husband, Larry Edward Schwager. Carma and Larry were married on August 21, 1962. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple on July 30, 1963.

Carma and Larry moved to Denver, where Carma worked as a secretary while Larry went to school. They then moved to Moscow, Idaho. While in Moscow, Carma and Larry were blessed with their first son, Paul Lawrence Schwager, who was born in 1965. Carma and Larry wanted to move closer to where they grew up and decided to move back to Southern Idaho and settled in Jerome. In 1968 they were again blessed with a second son, Ryan Edward Schwager.

Carma dedicated her life to being an excellent wife and mother, taking care of the household, and raising two crazy boys. When both boys were in Jr./Sr. high school Carma decided it was time to go back to work outside the home and took a job with the Jerome School District in their food service area, so she could be home with her children during the summer and holidays. She worked at different schools over her career (making the best cinnamon rolls ever), but always said her favorite part of her job was working with the younger children, selling and taking lunch tickets from them, getting to know them better, and seeing their smiles every day. She also enjoyed decorating the lunchrooms for the holidays. She loved working at the schools and made lifelong friends with her co-workers.

Carma never lost her love for sewing, a common phrase she heard over and over was "Carma can mend this", which she always did. Her love of sewing led to her love of crafting. She painted ceramics, bringing life to beautiful figures, woodwork painting different things Larry made in his woodshop, and many others. She loved to attend craft fairs and holiday bazaars with friends, looking over all the crafts she loved. This led to her house being decorated beautifully for every holiday known to man and then some she just made up to show off her new crafts. Her latest love was making stunning hand-sewn cards for every occasion, which she did with a great group of friends.

Carma and Larry loved to go camping and fishing with the boys and then on their own later in life. They traveled to every Idaho park and camping ground they could, making regular trips to Montana and Oregon to camp, fish, and explore on their new mountain bikes.

Carma loved to plant flowers and no matter where they lived their house was surrounded by incredible flowers which seemed to bloom all year long. Carma loved being a "Grandma" and doted on her five grandchildren. She loved making sure they always got a card or care package on every holiday, and also loved following them on their many sporting adventures in both high school and college.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she was blessed to have such great members help her out in her later years, after giving so much to the church herself.

Carma was preceded in death by her parents, May and Del Hiatt; and her husband, Larry Schwager.

Carma is survived by her sons, Paul (Sheila) of Boise; and Ryan (Holly) of Moscow; and her grandchildren: Abbey, Ali, Max, Samantha, and Zach.

A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 pm, Saturday October 8, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Graveside service will follow immediately after at the Jerome Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Jerome Animal Shelter, 819 N Ironwood St., Jerome, ID 83338.

