GOODING — Carlotta Allred passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Gooding, Idaho. She was 69 years old. Carlotta was a caring mother, wife, nana, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was born in Ogden, UT and spent most of her childhood in Montello, Nevada. She graduated from Wells High School in 1971.

Carlotta and Marvin married in 1973 in Winnemucca, Nevada. They later moved to Wendell, Idaho, where together they raised their two children. This is where she made her home and where she created long and lasting friendships with those around her. She was more than happy to be the central figure in the lives of her children. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and they were the light of her life. Being called Nana was one of her biggest joys.

In her earlier days, Carlotta and her sister learned to crochet. Throughout her years, she continued the love of crocheting and made beautiful afghans and other projects, many of which she donated to family and friends. She also enjoyed arts and crafts and taking road trips with friends. Carlotta had a beautiful heart, and was funny, kind, witty, sweet, and generous. She was beloved by all who knew her.

Heaven has gained an angel and a piece of our hearts. We have lost a beautiful soul, but our loss is Heaven’s gain. There is one more angel now who is looking over us.

Carlotta is survived by her husband of 50 years—Marvin Allred; her son—Jim (Josie) Allred; her daughter—Janine (Chad) Uhlorn; her grandchildren—Dustin and Macy; her sister—Etta Demorest; her brothers—Lonnie (Mary) Ulery, Robin Ulery, and Jesse Ulery; as well as many other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews.

Carlotta is preceded in death by her father – Carl; her mother – Flora; her brother – Larry; and her sister—Linda.

A private memorial with family and close friends will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel, with burial to take place at the Wendell Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

