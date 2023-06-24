Aug. 24, 1959 - June 15, 2023

JEROME — Gelske Klazina "Carla" (DeKiewiet) Gailey, was born August 24, 1959, in Artesia, California to immigrants from Holland. She lived until June 15, 2023, residing in Jerome with her husband of 40 years.

Carla was athletic, in high school she was involved in track and field, basketball, volleyball and softball. As an adult she played co-ed softball with her husband and was on some championship teams.

Carla loved her flower gardening bringing ample beauty and color to her backyard, until she lost her ability to garden she found a very satisfying peace digging, pulling weeds and transplanting flowers to gain the right ambiance.

Carla was always the life of the party and brought joy to everyone around her, however she would not back down from an argument if she had a reason to argue. Her favorite phrase was, "Say what you mean, mean what you say".

Carla was preceded in death by her parents, Koos and Gelske DeKiewiet. She is survived by her husband, Ric Gailey; sons: Jason (Jennie) Gailey and Josh (Hannah) Gailey; siblings: Jerry (Linda) DeKiewiet, Diane (Wayne) Creech, and John (Denise) DeKiewiet; grandchildren: Cooper, Brooklyn, Max and Charli Gailey; several nieces and nephews and their offspring to round out a caring family.

To honor Carla, 12 ladies of the family got tattoos of a small tulip on their wrist.

In honor of Carla, support finding a cure for Dementia/Alzheimer's Disease.

