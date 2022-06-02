March 8, 1934—May 21, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Carla B. Pearson was born in Almo, ID. The first born to Lloyd and Marie Robinett. She attended schools in Dubois, Firth and Shelley. She met Richard Pearson in Shelley and was married there in November of 1952. They lived working ranches in Shelley, Mackay, Rupert and Kimberly, ID, and then moved to Sheridan, MT. After retirement and Richard’s illness, they moved to Pocatello. Carla lived with her son Glen in Jerome, ID, prior to moving to Serenity in Twin Falls, where she passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Carla and Richard had four children, Cathie, Steve, Glen and David. Carla was well known for her skills with horses. She enjoyed breaking, training and showing them. Carla was involved in 4H with her children and then her grandkids. She enjoyed having a beautiful yard and was proud when she won awards at the Flamingo Trailer Park.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Richard.

She is survived by her brother, Bert (Fran) Robinett, Twin Falls; sisters: Doris (Jim) Lord, Darlington, Verda (Rick) Bachmeier, Meridian; children Cathie (Richard) Cardona, Shelley, Steve (Reva), Twin Falls, Glen (Tammie), Jerome and David (Suzie), Pocatello; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family would like to thank Serenity for the great care their mother received.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID, 83202. A potluck luncheon will take place following the Celebration at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flower,s donations may be made to your local 4-H Club. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.