January 24, 1943 ~ September 10, 2020

Carl William Younkin passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home with his wife by his side, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 77 years old. Carl was born to Clyde and Mary (Enz) Younkin on January 24, 1943 in Williamsport, PA.

He married former Jeanie Hannen in 1961 they were blessed with two children. They were later divorced but stayed friends until his passing.

Carl worked as Orderly at Divine Providence Hospital. In 1964 he moved his family to CA where he was employed with Bank of America as Operations Manager. He later left that job and worked as Environmental manager. In the early 1990’s he moved to Twin Falls. In 1996 he met Hansi-Barbara Nishimoto. They were married June of 2000. Carl gained two more children.

Carl was a gentle soul, he was smart and caring individual. He served his community on the City Building and Zoning Committee. He was employed by Seastrom for several years until he switched jobs and worked as job coach with Magic Valley Rehabilitation until his retirement.