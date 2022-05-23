June 27, 1941—May 20, 2022

Carl Kay Peterson, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, at his home surrounded by his family.

Carl was born June 27,1941 in Buhl to Vernal and Elma (Harris) Peterson. He was the 4th of 6 children in his family. His brothers were Don (Bonnie) Peterson, Ralph (Jean) Peterson, Jim (Mary) Peterson. His sisters were Jean (Lewis) Ulmer, JoAnn Peterson. Carl grew up south of Buhl on his family’s farm where they trained racehorses and hauled cattle.

He graduated from Buhl High School in 1959 and then went on to college at BYU. He graduated in 1964 with a Bachelors in Accounting.

After graduation he returned home to Buhl and joined the Army National Guard where he served for 5 years. While working at his first accounting job at Henry’s he met Donna Clements in Kimberly and they were married August 15, 1969. During the early years of their marriage they enjoyed water skiing with family as well as snow skiing and traveling to the Bahamas.

In April of 1974 they welcomed their daughter Wendy Peterson into their lives. While Wendy was growing up he always made sure that there was a yearly family vacation somewhere. Rather it be the World’s Fair or week-long trips to Redfish Lake he always made sure there was plenty of family time. Family was of the utmost importance to Carl and that shows in his adoration for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was their biggest supporter.

During his accounting career Carl enjoyed his time the most with Reeders Flying Service and Ken Spray. There he developed many lifelong friendships that can still be found and rekindled at the local airport restaurant at noon. Before his passing it was a highlight in his day to go there and have lunch with his family and get to visit with the “airport cronies” there.

Carl is survived by his wife Donna and his daughter Wendy (Brian) Peterson-Haught, five grandchildren Kenzie Peterson, Katelin (David) Marshall, Zia McKnight, Tim McKnight and Kale Haught, six great-grandchildren Ellie, Kynlee & Kaizley Peterson, Waylon Hill, & Justin & Kyler Marshall, sister-in-law Bonnie Peterson, Aunt Jean Harris and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.

Carl is preceded in death by both of his parents, his brothers and sisters as well as nephews John Peterson, Stephen Deuel and niece Lisa Freeman.

The Peterson family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to those that offered their exceptional care; Dr. Ippolito, Huntsman Cancer Centers Dr. Soborov, the Harris Family, Visions Hospice and to all of the family and friends that reached out to us during this time.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Eastland LDS Chapel with an interment to take place on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. Funeral directions are through Rosenau Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Huntsman Cancer Center or the LDS Humanitarian Center.