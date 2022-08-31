Carl Jay Greene, 78, died peacefully on August 25, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Sandy, three children, Richard, Steven, Carla, and his brother Chuck. He had 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

We are deeply mourning but we know that the Lord will show us the path forward.

He cherished his family and was a huge influence on all of us.

He is proceeded in death by both of his parents (Kenneth and Lois), son Kenny, sister Pat and brother LaRay. He had numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. 10-4 my love.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity in Carl’s name. To leave a condolence for the family visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.