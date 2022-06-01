Oct. 3, 1973 - May 18, 2022

JEROME - Carl Gene Yager, 48, of Jerome, passed away May 18, 2022. He was born on October 23, 1973, at the Mountain Home AFB to Carl Gene Weber and Donna Mae Yager. Carl graduated from Hamilton High School in Anza, CA.

Carl started working for Cooper Construction, where he worked for four years before starting his own business with his brother, Sean Weber, Yager Weber Construction. He was with the company for 22-1/2 years. Due to health issues, Carl had to leave the business in 2019.

He married Toni Saunders on March 12, 2020, at the Jerome County Courthouse. Carl had three stepchildren, Christopher Gull, Rashell Gull, and Miranda Gull.

Carl was an amazing person with a personality that everyone was drawn to. He was the kind of man to give you the shirt off his back. His family was everything to him. Carl was a 'huge' Boise State fan. He was one of the biggest fans there was and he had a huge collection of BSU memoriabilia.

He had a high respect for law enforcement and the people who served in the military. Everywhere he went, he would offer to buy their meals as well as shake their hand.

Carl leaves behind his wife, Toni; his three stepchildren; as well as his brother, Sean Weber; and his nephew, Bo Weber.

Funeral service for Carl will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Life Church of Magic Valley, 425 Nez Perce Ave. Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will conclude at Glenn Rest Cemetery, 216 W. Harrison Ave., Glenns Ferry, ID 83623.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Carl's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.