March 2, 2952—Oct. 23, 2021

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Carl Clayton Reed, 69, died from multiple health issues at home on October 23, 2021, Anchorage, Alaska. He was born March 2, 1952, in Rupert, Idaho, the third son of Robert and Martha Reed. Carl graduated from Minico High School, Rupert, Idaho, in 1970, then followed his fascination with electronics and music on to the University of Montana.

He married Gail Hill in 1970 and had two sons, Jeffrey Aaron and Michael Scott. In 1987, Carl and Sydney Wilkins Christophersen married and became a blended family with her two sons, Jasen Michael and Adam Lee, for 34 loving years until he passed. Carl was a 46-year member of the Masonic Lodge Rupert/Paul Idaho, a once proficient member of the Idaho Ski Patrol, a Boise City Capitol Kiwanis Club member and a past President of Anchorage South Rotary. He also served in several of community organizations, including Junior Achievement Alaska and Alaska AT&T Wireless Great Communicators and Great Performers Series. All the while, he enjoyed being an accomplished musician (which he never admitted to), and a music enthusiast.

He had a fantastic, mischievous wit, which will be genuinely missed. Carl’s career with McCaw Communications/Cellular One and AT&T Wireless took him and the family from Boise, Idaho, to Las Vegas, Nevada, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Anchorage, Alaska. He signed a two-year contract in Anchorage and then stayed to make that beautiful state home for 28 years, sharing it with family and dear friends.

In early years with McCaw/Cellular One, Carl was instrumental in looping the gap between Alaska’s paging and cellular divisions statewide and lower 48 states. In later years, he shared his expertise as President of Junior Achievement of Alaska.

Carl was predeceased in death by his parents, Robert and Martha Reed Holmquist and stepfather Lloyd Holmquist, Rupert and Twin Falls, Idaho. Carl is survived by his loving wife, Sydney Reed, Anchorage, AK; sons Jeffrey Reed, Astoria, OR; Michael Reed (Penny Higgins) Upland, CA; Jasen (Kris) Christophersen, Ontario, OR and Adam (Cindy) Christophersen, Anchorage, AK; grandchildren Ashlie Reed, Mattisen, Masen and Jace Christophersen; and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Dick Reed (Elaine) Las Vegas, NV; Ken Reed (Jeri) Phoenix, AZ; and sister Robin Tverdy (Tom) Buhl, ID, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Carl and his family were very grateful for the excellent care he received from the medical staff at Providence Hospital and Rehabilitation Clinic, St. Elias, and Liberty Dialysis. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Boise, Idaho, at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Boulevard, open house from 2:00 to 5:00 PM.