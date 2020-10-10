Carl Clardy Jr.

Carl “Dennis” Clardy, Jr.

February 5, 1938 ~ September 9, 2020

Carl “Dennis” Clardy, Jr. passed away at home with his wife, Catherine Clardy, by his side on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1938, in Galveston, Texas to Carl, Sr. and Anna May Clardy also of Galveston.

Dennis completed high school in Galveston and went on to attend University of Houston. In 1957, Dennis moved to California and took a job with Nabisco Corporation in their Oakland office. Dennis transferred with Nabisco Corporation many times, moving to San Jose, Pacifica and Berkley in California. He also lived in Vancouver, WA, Houston, TX, Yardley, PA and Rockaway, NJ among other interesting places in the 35 years until his retirement.

After retiring, Dennis and Catherine settled in Morristown, NJ until 1992. They then moved to Twin Falls to help a friend with a local business venture. Dennis and Catherine lived in Twin Falls, Jerome, and Buhl before settling once again in Twin Falls for the last 27 years.