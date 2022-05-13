July 17, 1926—May 10, 2022

Carl Calvin Nielson, 95, died on May 10, 2022 in Arvada, Colorado. Carl was born on July 17, 1926 in Manard, Idaho to Oliver Charles Nielson and Lydia Adeline Adams. Carl married Johnsie May Bishop in 1948 in Gooding, ID. They were married for 72 years and had three boys.

Carl worked with the Navy as an electrical engineer. He was on the USS Seawolf as top-secret patrol into Russian waters and they stayed under water for a record-setting 60 days.

He earned several patents on the touchtone phone while working at Bell Telephone Laboratories. Carl and Johnsie lived in Iran, designing a new telephone system, until the revolution in 1979.

After retiring, Carl owned and operated apartment complexes. Carl was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his brother, Jene (Doris) of Gooding, ID, his three sons: Mike (Lyndi) of Provo, UT, Doug (Mary) of Lyme, CT, and John of Wheat Ridge, CO; his seven grandchildren, and his 19 great-grandchildren.