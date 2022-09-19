Nov. 13, 1930—Aug. 15, 2022

TWIN FALLS—Capt. George C. Kinslow, USMC Retd. of Twin Falls, Idaho, age 91, passed away on August 15, 2022, at home.

George was born November 13, 1930, in Cromwell, Oklahoma, to Rufus D. and Sarah Esther (William) Kinslow.

George served his country for 23 years between 1948 and 1971. Most notably in Korea, Okinawa, and Vietnam. Upon retirement as a USMC Captain, he earned several commendation medals. Including a Bronze Star with a “V”, and The Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marine Corps League (William L. McCauley, Magic Valley Detachment), Rock Creek Community Church, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, on September 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

To view His full obituary or leave an online condolence go to: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.