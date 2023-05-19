July 22, 1997 - May 18, 2023

BUHL — With our deepest sorrow, our most wonderful son, Camronn M. Hale has passed away at the age of 25. He was born on July 22, 1997.

Cam was the best big brother and loyal son anyone could ever ask for. He was born and raised in Magic Valley but spent some school years in Arizona. He graduated high school from Castleford High School and went on to college at Purdue University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Biological Engineering in 2020. He was so incredibly smart and talented. Cam worked on the family farm and recently became a Hydro Electricity Operator.

He intensely loved listening to music and enjoyed building and repairing things from model military tanks, to hover crafts. Camronn had a real sense of style when it came to clothing. He liked hanging out with his buddies, having a cold beer, smoking a cigar, making them laugh, and watching movies. Those who knew Camronn, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He was known by his friends as "Doug". He cared for each and every one of them.

Camronn will be missed every day by his dad, Mike Hale; mom, Lori Hale; sisters, Abby and McKayla; grandparents, Don and Kathy Hauser; loving aunts; uncles; cousins; and many, many great friends.

We know you are with God, but we are selfish and wish you never left. We will love and miss you always, our wonderful son and brother. Until we meet again.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, May 22, 2023, at West End Cemetery 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations to be made to your favorite charity or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street 11th Floor New York, New York 10038.

