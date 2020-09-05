× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 23, 1931 ~ August 26, 2020

On August 26, 2020, Dad quietly walked through the front doors of St. Luke’s Twin Falls Medical Center and softly through the back door entering heaven.

Calvin Montgomery Calico was born April 23, 1931, to Joe Burton Calico and Nettie Montgomery Calico. At the tender age of 18 months, his mother passed away on November 8, 1932, followed by his father on August 3, 1934. He was lovingly raised by his grandmother, Marian Nettie Montgomery.

In 1950, Calvin was introduced to a pretty girl in a red dress. He persisted in pursuing Emma Jean Radmall, and they were married June 28, 1952, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. This union was blessed by six children.

He loved cars, especially his 1951 Mercury. Calvin also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, the out of doors and driving through the mountains. His “bit of heaven” was being in his backyard surrounded by his family.

He was quiet, kind, generous, and compassionate. His life’s philosophy was “treat others as you want to be treated.” It was not uncommon for him to help someone stranded on the road or give money to someone struggling. He didn’t treat any one person special, he treated every one special.