Feb. 24, 1937—Sept. 23, 2022

HEBER CITY — Calvin Brigham Wood, 85, returned to his heavenly home on September 23, 2022, while residing in Heber City, Utah. Calvin was born February 24, 1937, in Ogden, Utah, the son of Clifford U. Wood and Gertrude Willey Wood. He grew up in Layton, Utah and graduated from Davis High School in 1955.

He married Loas Bruen on December 28, 1956 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Cal knew how to work hard and found success in the grocery business. He was a young Manager for Winegar’s and later a Regional Manager for Smith’s Food Stores in Idaho and Utah, before purchasing and later selling his own grocery stores; first in Ogden, then Murray, and eventually in Buhl, Idaho, where he enjoyed living for over 40 years.

He made countless positive contributions through service to his community and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including a Welfare Service mission to Romania. He loved serving others and spending time with family and friends, especially if it involved fishing or golfing.

Cal is survived by his eternal companion Loas, of nearly 66 years, and their six children; Jeff (Rene) Wood, Brett (Lori) Wood, DiAnna (Brett) Elmer, Mitch (Francine) Wood, Maria (Brent) Trimble, and Nathan (Maggie) Wood; and numerous grandchildren; including one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings: Clifford Wood, Jr., Amy Jean Sanders, Mary Van Wagoner, Vonda Yarbrough, Maudell Wood Stamey, Lynn Wood, J. Brent Wood, and one great-grandson, Thomas H. E. Wood.

Funeral services will be October 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Layton LDS Church, 789 E. Wasatch Drive, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery. Memories may be shared at: https://www.goffmortuary.com.

Special thanks to Lisa Nelson at Spring Garden Memory Care facility, and Tiffany Coleman with Tender Care Home Health and Hospice, for their outstanding service.

In lieu of flowers please donate to give.ChurchofJesusChrist.org/memoriam-Philanthropies.