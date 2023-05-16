Sept. 2, 1952 - May 3, 2023

BURLEY – Byron Heinze, age 70, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Cassia Regional Medical Center. He was born in Burley on September 2, 1952, to Ruben and Larine Heinze.

Byron was a 1970 graduate of Burley High School. He was a member of the Burley B.P.O.E. for a short period of time. He enjoyed hunting, especially when he could hunt with his sons. He was very proud of his sons, who recently retired from the Air Force, and extremely proud of his beautiful grandchildren.

Byron worked in construction most of his life. He worked for Holmes/Maverick Construction and Ralph Thornton Construction. He was a great Equipment Operator. He was employed with Jones Farms at the time of his death.

He is survived by his mother, Larine Heinze; sister, Janet Yerrington (Rich); brother, Kelly Heinze (Patty); sons: Jonathan Heinze (Bethany), and Jeremy Heinze (Erika); grandson, Jackson Heinze; granddaughters: Jaiden and Emmalyn Heinze; and his dog and companion, Rosco. He was preceded in death by his father, Ruben Heinze.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Remember Byron as you will and celebrate his life as you wish.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.