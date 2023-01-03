June 7, 1938—Dec. 21, 2022

BLACKFOOT — Byron George Hardy, 84, was called home by our Heavenly Father on December 21, 2022 after a short illness with his wife by his side.

Byron was born June 7, 1938 in Oakley, Idaho to Herbert and Althera Hardy. He was raised in Oakley and graduated from Oakley High School in 1956 along with 23 other classmates. He served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Southern States Mission.

On June 16, 1961, he married the love of his life, Letha Elizabeth “Beth” Eden in the Salt Lake City, UT, Latter Day Saint Temple. They had 6 children and settled in Blackfoot, Idaho to raise their family.

Byron loved to umpire softball games and everyone knew when he was behind the plate and called “Strike”. The players in the leagues loved him as their umpire. He was known as the voice of the Blackfoot Broncos. He broadcasted their football and basketball games over the radio for many years. He was also very active with the Blackfoot Community Players and performed in many Melodramas and musicals over the years while they lived in Blackfoot.

Byron is survived by his wife, Beth of 61 years; daughter Tina (Darren) Bradley of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter-in-law, Melody Hardy; son Terry (Tracy) Hardy of Portland, OR; daughter, Kathy (Juan) Tracy of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Kelly Hardy of Laurel, MT; daughter, Jeanette (Jeff) Mosbrucker of Blackfoot, ID; sister, Irean (Leon) Christensen of Rexburg, ID; 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Althera Hardy; brother, Allen Hardy, two sisters, Joan Whittle and Lorraine Kimber; son, Jay Hardy; and great-grandson, Cohen Ryker Pratt.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley. Burial followed in the Oakley Cemetery with Military Honors. Friends and family were invited to a viewing that was held on Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022 at the Oakley Stake Center from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.