April 12, 1927—June 26, 2023
COEUR D’ALENE — Burton “Burt” John Lenker, 96, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho died on June 26, 2023 at Ivy Court in Coeur d’Alene.
Burt was born April 12, 1927 in Gooding, Idaho to Earl Albert and Beulah J. (Johnson) Lenker. He had four siblings: Gaylord Lenker, Albert Lenker, Robert Lenker, and Isabel Lenker Snyder.
Burt is survived by his son, John Earl Lenker of Auburn, Washington; daughter, Kathleen Marie Gray of Kelso, Washington; son, Kevin Joe Lenker of Oregon City, Oregon; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Burt is preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings, and his wives: Joyce Hobdey Lenker and Anita.
Burton always known as “Burt” loved to share his memories with all who would listen, particularly memories of his years living on the family farm in Tuttle, Idaho, his service in the U.S. Navy during World War II and as a U.S. Forest Service Smoke Jumper, hunting and fishing trips with his brothers and friends, his life living on Clover Creek, Idaho, his travels abroad, and the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He has a close personal relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and is now at home with his beautiful and loving wife Anita. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in July just prior to Anita’s passing on September 15, 2022.
