June 22, 1931—Feb. 24, 2023

WENDELL — Burl T. Eldredge was released from his Earthly service on February 24, 2023 at the age of 91. An angel came for Dad and carried him away to the Big White Mountain.

He was a shining example of everything a husband, father, brother, grandfather, great and great-great grandfather should be. When you looked into his sparkling blue eyes, you could see he was a blessed spirit. His booming laughter could lift your soul. If you needed help, you would not be turned away.

He was born in Carey, Idaho on June 22, 1931 to Forrest and Vivian Eldredge; spent his youth hunting and fishing, and grew into a rugged outdoorsman. After graduating from the 8th grade he began working hard to earn his way. He worked hard throughout his life and was respected and admired by everyone.

Dad spent his life hunting and fishing. He loved gardening and his family. Most of all he loved his wife of 73 years, Betty Ann (Osterhoudt) Eldredge. They met when he was 19 and she was 16 and married shortly after. They raised their 5 children in Twin Falls and moved to Wendell in 1980 where they built a house together. Dad farmed a small acreage and tended to his family and beloved wife. His courage, determination, kindness, humor and hunting stories will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Betty and sister, Julia (Carl) Ward; 3 sons: Randy, Greg and Lee (Kara) Eldredge and his daughter, Camelia(George) Miszczenko, 8 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Doyle, 6 brothers and 3 sisters.

A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A celebration of Burl’s life will be conducted on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at Rosenau Funeral Home. Luncheon will be available for family immediately following the services. Interment will take place at the Wendell Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.