Nov. 10, 1931—July 27, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Bryan Harris Jr. passed away July 27, 2023, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Born November 10, 1931, to Bryan Harris and Frances (O’Harrow) Harris, Bryan lived in Eden, Idaho, until moving as a young child to the Sampson Brothers Farm near Hansen, Idaho. He attended school at Hansen, except for 2 years at the end of WWII when the high school students were bussed to Twin Falls High due to a teacher shortage. He graduated from Hansen High in 1949.

Bryan started farming and raising livestock on his own at the age of 17, eventually buying his own farm. After “retirement from farming” he continued to help by driving the swather until 2021 and was involved with what was happening on the farm until his passing.

Bryan married Shirley Harris in 1961 and they raised three children on their farm East of Hansen. Shirley passed away in 2009. Bryan later married Dixie DeRoshia in 2012.

He enjoyed traveling and was able to visit all 50 states as well as several other countries. He was a fan of sports especially if his grandchildren were playing. He also enjoyed playing golf and snowmobiling. He served several years on the Hansen School Board and the Twin Falls Canal Board.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Shirley, wife, Dixie and many close friends. Surviving are his children, grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Daughter, Sheryl (Kelly) VerWey of Hansen and their children: Travis, Ryan, Kallie, Brianne, Haydden and Mallori; daughter, Elva (Rick) McNurlin of Hansen and their children: Kelly and Alex; son, Robert “Bob” (Meile) Harris of Hansen and their children: Blake, Taylor, Jenna and Danya.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Wilks Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hansen Schools or Hansen Community Library.