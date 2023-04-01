Nov. 27, 1935—March 27, 2023

JEROME — Bruce Thomas Bragg, 87, of Jerome passed away peacefully at his home in Jerome, Idaho, March 27, 2023. Bruce was born November 27, 1935, in Jerome, to Elmore J. Bragg and Dorothy Bragg. He was born in his Uncle Clyde’s house north of town and lived in Jerome for his entire life, aside from the time he spent in the military.

The middle of three brothers, Bruce grew up at the family wrecking yard on the corner of Highway 25 and US 93 and attended school in Jerome. He enlisted in the United States Army in January of 1954 and completed basic training at Fort Ord, California. He served in the 25th Infantry Division with stops in Hawaii, Japan, and Korea during his deployment. He was honorably discharged in December of 1955 and returned to Jerome.

During his time before and after the war he worked for Northside Lumber, Northside Wrecking, Jerome Gas and Oil, and OK Rubber Welders. Bruce began working for the State of Idaho Department of Transportation in April of 1964. During his time with the Transportation Department, he did several jobs including plowing snow and laying asphalt. He was most proud of the work he did helping to build the interstate from Bliss to the Utah line. He also served as a Surveyor and Inspector during the construction of the Perrine Bridge. Bruce retired in 1983, following his third surgery on his back.

Bruce enjoyed hunting and fishing, working on firearms, riding motorcycles, and riding horses throughout his life. He served 18 years as a volunteer with the Jerome Rural Fire Department. He also rode with the Jerome County Mounted Sherriff’s Posse and Jamboree Club. Breaking and training horses to ride was a true joy of his life.

Bruce married Nancy Capps in July 1958, and to this union came three daughters, Dianne, Jana, and Terry. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1968. Bruce was also married to Marilyn Emerson from 1968 until 1983. In December of 1983, Bruce married Wilma Easton and she brought with her a 12-year-old son, Chris. They had been married for 39 years at the time of his death.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; his younger brother, Barry Bragg; and his grandson, Levi Harris.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma; brother, Elmore (Arlene) Bragg of Portland, Oregon; sister-in-law, Wanda Bragg of Idaho Falls; daughters: Dianne (Dennis) Harris of Twin Falls, Terry (Mike) Woodland of Twin Falls, and Jana (Mark) Artis of Boise; and son, Chris (Lanie) Bragg of Jerome. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kelsey (Matt) Stalnaker, Emily Artis, Travis (Ted Hobden) Woodland, Jessica (Zach) Voigt, Ethan (Abby) Bragg, and Emily Bragg; and great-grandchildren: Jamison Harris, Nolan Voigt, and Emersyn Voigt; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Jim Irwin and his nurse, Lori, for more than 40 years of healthcare. The family would also like to thank St. Luke’s Hospice for the last few months of care.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bruce’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.