Feb. 12, 1932 - Aug. 5, 2022

Bruce Crandall Boren ended 90 years of a damn good run on Friday, August 5, 2022. His wife Dawnie and his best kid, Joe, were there to see him off.

He was a hard working wild boy, a rule breaking jokester with a heart full of love for many people, and all dogs. Bruce was born Feb.12, 1932 in Oakley, Idaho, to Gib and Olive Boren.

Growing up in Burley, he fished with his brothers, chased girls, "borrowed" the family car for joy rides, and played a few pranks, one of them involving a cow and the school principal's office.

He worked many hours in his father's Pontiac dealership, and there he developed a lifelong love of good cars and driving fast. After high school, Bruce attended Automotive School in Pontiac, Michigan, and on his return, took a job at a garage in Salt Lake. Here he met Lynne Pedler, due to a flat tire emergency. They were married in 1958.

Bruce and Lynne moved to the Boren "farm" in Oakley where they raised three kids, and a menagerie of farm animals.

Bruce had a successful career as a traveling salesman for F.G Ferre and Sons. He logged millions of miles, won many awards for Salesman of the Year, and all of his clients loved him, due to his congenial and jovial nature.

In the 1980's Bruce moved to Boise, and married Dawneeta Clausen. They had many adventurous and fun-filled years together. They operated a successful house flipping business. They loved boating and fishing. They had lots of wonderful friends and went on many cruises and motorhome adventures. They traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, the Baja Peninsula, and many points in between. Her family became his family, and they loved him as their own.

Bruce is survived by his wife Dawneeta; sister Carol Masich; brother Robert Boren; sons: Craig Boren, Joseph Boren, Scott Clausen (Chris); daughters: Sherry Wallwork, Pam Clausen, Krista Clausen; and many grandchildren; cousins, nieces, nephews; and friends by whom he will be greatly missed. His father, mother and beloved brother Richard were waiting for him on the other side and it was no doubt, a joyous reunion.

A memorial will be held September 10, 2022 at 2 pm in the Cultural Hall of the LDS Church at 3555 S. Cole Rd. in Boise, Idaho.