Dec. 13, 1936—July 31, 2022

Bruce Carter Mecham traveled peacefully to his heavenly home with his four children by his side on Sunday July 31, 2022. He was born to Parley and Louie Mae Wardle Mecham in Burley, Idaho on December 13, 1936. Bruce and his four siblings were raised on a farm in Emerson, Idaho. It was there that he learned the value of hard work at a very early age. He was the third child of five and was adored by his family and everyone who knew him.

He attended school in Heyburn, Idaho and in 1955 he graduated from Heyburn High School as the last class. He was active in many sports and he excelled in football and basketball. He married his high school sweetheart, Glenna Brower in 1956. To this union were born his four children, Terrie, Lorrie, Jackie, and Clay.

Within a few years Bruce and Glenna made their home in Twin Falls, where he founded and brokered Globe Realty. His next professional investment was partnering in the development of hydroelectric power plants in the Magic Valley which enabled him to retire at an early age.

Through the years, Bruce enjoyed pheasant hunting with his Grandpa, his brother, son and dear friends. He loved fishing and enjoyed casting a rod for most of his life. To say he was an avid golfer was an understatement and his passion for the game awarded him eleven holes in one! His social nature blessed him with many lifelong friends that he loved dearly. Bruce also found great pleasure throughout his life with horses and dogs, especially his devoted Bichon companion Hayden Lake LUKE!

After Bruce and Glenna divorced in 1976, he eventually married Glenda Snyder in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho in 1989. They settled in Hayden Lake and he enjoyed making new friends and playing his daily game of golf at Hayden Lake Country Club. Glenda died in 2013. He then relocated to Buhl, Idaho to be near his children. In 2017, he married Loretta Gardner to whom he was recently separated.

Bruce had numerous courageous battles with cancer in his lifetime, and was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphashia three years ago. It robbed him of his ability to talk but never his ability to communicate his love!

Bruce is survived by his four children: Terrie (Dave) Lawley, Lorrie (Scott) Dixon, Jackie (Monte) Anderson, Clayton (Jan) Mecham, along with his 15 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two adoring sisters Jane (Dan) Stapelman, Connie (Ron) Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Verl Mecham, (just 19 days before him), his sister, Joyce Lewis, and an infant grandson Kyle Mecham.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him!

Services will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls Idaho on August 5 at 12:00 p.m. with a visitation starting at 11:00 a.m.