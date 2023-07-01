June 14, 1970—May 27, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FL—Brian Randall Clark, age 52, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 27, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Born to Donna and Dennis Clark on June 14, 1970, Brian was raised in Buhl, Idaho, and graduated from Buhl High School in 1988.

Brian continued his education at the University of California, Santa Barbara, completing a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1992. An avid learner, Brian earned his Professional Engineer license in 1997 and an additional Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix in 2004.

Brian’s career as a Construction Project Manager took him to several places: first to Iowa, Idaho, and Seattle with The Ken Bratney Company. His next moves were to Boise, Idaho, where he worked for the State of Idaho, and then to South Jordan, Utah, where he worked for Jacobsen Construction. Key accomplishments there included many notable parts of the downtown Salt Lake City landscape including the LDS Church History Library, the exterior renovation of Zion’s Bank tower, and the construction of the beautiful City Creek Center including managing the installation of the sky bridge spanning Main Street. Brian traveled to China twice to select stone for the City Creek project, visiting the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen, and Hong Kong.

After falling in love with Florida on a family vacation, Brian sought work there, moving the family to Merritt Island, Florida. Much of his work in that location was for Kennedy Space Center and NASA, where he worked on many interesting construction projects, including support for the Mars Mission.

At the time of his death, Brian lived and worked in Jacksonville, Florida, serving in a civilian role as Project Manager for the United States Navy.

Brian was best known for his sarcastic humor, homebody nature, love of swimming, games, vintage Camaros, avid reading of fantasy, home improvement projects, and sunrise walks on the beach. He loved being up before dawn and greeting the sun, particularly as it rose over the ocean.

Brian was so proud of his children and their accomplishments and loved spending time with them, just talking or hanging out. He loved watching his daughter play soccer and spending time with his son while eating takeout and watching movies or their favorite show, The Simpsons.

Preceding Brian in death were his grandparents and his father, Dennis. Brian is survived by his former spouse, Debbie, and their children, Sydney and Kellen, his mother, Donna, his brother, Tracy (Serena), his niece, Kathryn, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Rosenau Funeral Home, with a light lunch immediately following at the same location. Rosenau Funeral Home is located at 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the charity of your choice.