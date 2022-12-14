March 20, 1970—Nov. 28, 2022

FILER — Brian Leroy Luper, 52, of Filer, gained his wings and went home to be with his Heavenly Father on November 28, 2022, after a long and hard battle of end stage renal failure. Brian was brought into this world on March 20, 1970, to Pamela Sherrai and Leroy Luper.

Brian was raised by his mother Pamela and his step-father Gary. In Brian’s early years, he was full of life and always getting into some kind of mischief. Pamela and Gary were so loving and supportive of Brian nonetheless. He really looked up to Pam and Gary as positive influences in his life. Gary taught him to climb baseball fences, play football, and show up each day and live life to the fullest. Pam was his rock who loved and supported him from the day he came into this world until the day he went to be her guardian angel.

Brian enjoyed exploring the outdoors, which included hunting and fishing with his father, Leroy, and taking his beloved Red Jeep into the mountains. He was always seeking the next thrill, which led to a life of traveling and exploring new things. Brian spent the majority of his life working in the construction industry and his final position was with the Idaho State Department of Transportation.

Brian was an extremely talented musician who loved to jam out on his guitar and blare music through his Fender amplifiers. He was a God-fearing Christian man who enjoyed worship and played in various church bands and choirs. Brian was a strong believer and was able to spread the word on his two missions in Mexico and Thailand. He knew he would find his final resting place in heaven.

The day Brian became a father was the best day of his life. He loved and cared for his children, McKayla and Braden, always putting their needs first. He always said his kids were his greatest accomplishment in life and loved to tell others of their successes. His smile was radiant and he was so proud to be there for sporting events, celebrations, and graduations. Brian meant the absolute world to his children.

Brian met the love of his life, Olga, in 2018 and they were married December 28, 2019. She was the apple of his eye and made him so happy. Together they enjoyed time on the farm with their many cats, chickens, horses, and donkey. Over the last few years of his life, she was his rock and took such great care of him.

Brian is survived by his mother, Pamela Burkett, his wife, Olga Schmidt, his beloved children, McKayla and Braden, his step-daughter, Vika, his brother, Brad (April), his father, Leroy, his sister, Kaylynn (Charles and nieces and nephews). He is also survived by many cousins whom he loved so very much. Brian is preceded in death by one of his fathers, Gary Burkett, his brother, Matthew Eilers, his grandmother, LilliMae, his grandpa, Albert, along with many other beloved family members.

Brian was the most resilient and kind hearted man. Life will not be the same without him, but God had greater plans for him at this time.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at the Twin Falls Reformed Church.

