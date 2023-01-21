Feb. 15, 1991—Nov. 14, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Brett Eldon Dayley, 31, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Brett Eldon Dayley was born on February 15, 1991 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of William and Mary Dayley.

He was raised and educated in Gooding, Idaho.

He is survived by his girlfriend—Marissa Achenbach; his father—William Dayley; and two sisters—Amber Dayley (Jeff Seward) and Erin (Justin) Ash.

He is preceded in death by his mother—Mary Dayley; grandparents – Ronald and Janice Ewing, James Dayley, Elwood and Bernice (Dayley) Grimes; uncle – Randy Ewing; and close friend – Sam Shull.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Gooding Elks Lodge, 624 California Street in Gooding.

An inurnment will take place later in the Spring 2023 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.