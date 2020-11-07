Brent Martin Preece

July 8, 1949 ~ October 28, 2020

Dad was born July 8, 1949 to Perry and Marion Preece in Salt Lake City, Utah, the youngest of five children. He passed away October 28, 2020.

On June 22, 1968 he married our mom, Pamela G. Kingery. They had three children: Bret, Johnie (Theresa), and Tracie, and special daughter, Soni. He was blessed with five beautiful grandchildren, Chris (Stephanie), Haelie (James), Anthony, Mackenzie, and Shane, and special granddaughter, Stefani. His grandchildren blessed their Papa with seven beautiful great grandchildren.

Dad retired from WinCo Foods after 38 years. He worked hard and sacrificed so much to give our mom and all of us children a better life. Aside from his family, Corvettes were his pride and joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ann; and brother, Scott. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; all of his children; his brother, Dick (Marilyn) Preece; sister, Laura Bingham; his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. We will greatly miss dad’s sense of humor, laughter, caring and giving nature and the love he had for us all.

At our father’s request there will be no formal service. Our family will remember our Father, Husband, and Papa in a private celebration at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on dad’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.