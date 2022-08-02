Brent Earl Bunn

1955 –2022

CULPEPER, VA — Brent Bunn, 66, most recently of Culpeper, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 6, 2022. Brent was born August 11, 1955, in Burley, Idaho, to Albert and Marjorie (Chapman) Bunn.

Brent was blessed with two daughters, Kimberly (Kevin) Brown of Woodbridge, VA, and Marie Bunn of Idaho Falls, ID. He was additionally blessed with two grandchildren, Naniiya and Elijah Brown.

Brent spent his youth doing farm work with his father, brothers and sister. High school and church sports consumed a big part of Brent’s early life; football, basketball, baseball, and volleyball. Brent was a 1973 Burley High School graduate.

Brent enlisted in the US Army in 1975. He specialized in computer programming and analytics and served in Texas (where he also attended Central Texas College and received his Associates degree), Washington, South Korea, Indiana, Hawaii, and retired honorably as Sergeant First Class at his last duty station of Ft. Knox, Kentucky in 1995 after 20 years of service.

Brent enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s school and extracurricular activities as they grew up and watching or attending Naniiya’s college soccer games. Brent was an avid animal lover and his dogs were his lifelong companions and best friends. He fell in love with the Jack Russell Terrier breed (Abby, Bella, and Dixie) and enjoyed their expressive personalities, loyalty, and love throughout his life.

Brent also liked traveling and had been to almost all 50 states, Guam, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, UK, and a few European countries. He was an avid mystery book reader and part of a reading group at the Culpeper Library. He was a member of the Manassas Moose Lodge and was able to reconnect with friends he served in the Army with and also made new good friends. He enjoyed playing darts, billiards, cards, social events at the lodge, and also joined the Manassas Moose Riders.

Brent was preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert and Marjorie Bunn. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Kevin) Brown and Marie; grandchildren, Naniiya and Elijah; and siblings, Dennis (Karlene), Greg (Denise), Jeff (Kay), and Elaine (Brent Praegitzer).

Brent will be escorted to Quantico National Cemetery by the Manassas Moose Riders where he will receive military honors as he is laid to rest on August 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Veterans Moving Forward (vetsfwd.org) in Brent’s name as he would have preferred to help other veterans obtain a four legged companion.