April 7, 1944—July 20, 2019
Brenda passed away July, 20, 2019 after a courageous seven-year battle with lung cancer, with her loving husband of 56 years by her side.
Brenda was born in Twin Falls on April 7, 1944 to Robert A. Watson and Alma Joyce Irish Watson.
Brenda attended Lincoln School, Twin Falls Jr. High and Twin Falls High School, graduating in 1962. While in high school, Brenda worked at the A&W as well as the Arctic Circle on Main street, where she made many friends and acquaintances. Including her future husband.
Brenda married Roger Bolton in Elko Nevada, January 26, 1963. To this marriage were born two sons, Gregory and Jeff.
Brenda was always artistic, working for Cosgriff signs, and in 1976 with Dell Timpson starting her own business, Sign Design specializing in hand painted signs and silk screening. After Dell’s death in 1998, Brenda sold the business and retired.
Brenda enjoyed skiing, roller-skating, white water rafting, playing golf with her many friends at Jerome Country Club and riding her Harley. She had to ride her own, because she didn’t like the way Roger rode. Brenda and Roger took many trips on their Harleys, and in the winter loved to travel to Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica or somewhere warm. Brenda loved to sew, making many cute outfits for the grandchildren, and many beautiful quilts.Brenda is survived by her husband Roger H. Bolton, sons Gregory (Melissa) of Boise, and Jeff (Jolene Gulley) of Chandler Arizona. Grandsons Matt (Lacey) Lancaster, Nick Bolton (Andrea Vanoni) of Boise, granddaughter Avery Bolton of Boise, great grandchildren Ally, Bentlee and Charli Hanchey and great grandson Knox Lancaster, all of Twin Falls. Sisters, Sandi Schlund of Twin Falls and Kay (Loran) Gillespie of Kimberly. A celebration of Brenda’s life will be held at the Turf Club in Twin Falls at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25th. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite charity in Brenda’s name.The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the wonderful staff of Mountain States Tumor Institute of Twin Falls and Harrison’s Hope Hospice.Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center of Twin Falls.
