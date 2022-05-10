December 2, 1957—May 1, 2022

BURLEY – Brenda Kay Christ, age 64, of Burley, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, in Boise.

Brenda was born in Burley, Idaho, to Donna and Keith Robbins, on December 2, 1957, and was the fifth of nine children.

She graduated from Burley High School in 1976. She started working at age 14 at the Burger Port to be able to help her mother and support her younger siblings. She married the love of her life, Jeff Christ, on November 19, 1977, in Burley. Shortly after getting married, they had their daughters, Sabrina and Christina, and ten years later, added a son, Jason, to the family. The doors to her home were always open and she made room in her heart to help several close family members through to graduation and beyond.

She enjoyed working and gave every job her all. She was the manager at Wonder Bread in Heyburn for 32 years. After Wonder Bread closed, she worked at CAL Ranch and the cafeteria at Cassia Regional Hospital.

Her motto was “go big or go home,” and this mantra became a part of who she was and how she lived her life. Her love language was food and she loved to cook and enjoyed feeding everyone she could. Family, neighbors, co-workers, family’s co-workers, and friends of friends were all lucky to partake in her breakfasts, giant cookies, custom cakes, and full feasts. She took every opportunity she had to make meals or treats for someone.

She loved sports of all kinds and you could always find her at any sporting event her kids or grandkids were involved in. She even coached softball when her girls were younger. She loved cheering on her grandkids at their softball, baseball, basketball, and soccer games, and her sons’-and-daughters’-in-law sprint-boat races.

She enjoyed traveling and family vacations were sure to fill her summers. A few of her favorite places were the Oregon coast, Lake Tahoe, and walking The Strip in Vegas.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Doug Robbins.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Jeff; her children, Sabrina (Rodney) Fairchild, Christina Christ, Jason (Samantha) Christ, (Chad and Ann Robbins); siblings, Linda (Robert) Long, Diane (Jeff) Strunk, Raymond Robbins, Anna (Glen) Kolber, Kenneth Robbins, Pauline (Bart) Adams, Harold (Kim) Robbins; grandchildren, Kirra and Talon Fairchild; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 East 16th Street, in Burley. Urn placement will follow at Paul Cemetery.