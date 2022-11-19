June 1, 1962—Nov. 12, 2022

ANCHORAGE, AK — Brenda K. Dee, age 60, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, at home in Anchorage, AK after a three and a half year battle with cancer.

Brenda was born on June 1, 1962 in Burley, ID to Merle and Shirley (Easton) Jones. She grew up south of Burley, ID on her parents’ cattle ranch. She graduated from Raft River High School in Malta, ID, and graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting in May 1984. In August 1984 she married Tim Dee of Idaho Falls, ID in Burley, ID and moved to Anchorage, AK.

Brenda applied her accounting experience for a combined 26 years in the airline, medical, and non-profit fields. After working for an initial six years, Brenda chose to be home to raise her three children.

For the next 12 years, she provided daycare from her home. After her children were school aged, she returned to a bookkeeping accounting role; however, with a flexible work schedule she was able to stay involved with her family’s busy schedule of activities. In 2005, Brenda joined a local non-profit organization as their Chief Financial Officer. She enjoyed contributing as a part of that team to deliver a positive impact to the Anchorage community for the next 17 years.

Brenda was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she showed a special love for others by providing service in many capacities.

Finally, Brenda loved family. Her family, and probably your family. She seemed to form strong bonds with everyone she met, even if the time spent together was short.

Brenda is survived by her husband Tim Dee, mother, Shirley Hollibaugh of Meridian, ID, sister, Doreen (Kelly) Westendorf of Meridian, ID, sister, Shauna (Bruce) Chadwick of Meridian, ID, sister, Tina (Bryan) McMahon of Ogden, UT. Her children Jeff (Katrina) Dee of Boise, ID, Jared Dee of Anchorage, AK, and Samantha Dee of Anchorage, AK.

The funeral service for Brenda will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Brayton Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 13111 Brayton Dr., Anchorage, AK 99516.