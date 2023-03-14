July 18, 1973—Dec. 6, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Brandy (Malone) Tree, born July 18, 1973, expired on December 6, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She is survived by her husband, Jeremy; and daughter, Briana; father, Karl Malone of Boise; and mother, Linda M. Martin of Twin Falls.
Final Funeral arrangements will be at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road on March 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM.
