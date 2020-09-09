× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 4, 1994 ~ September 1, 2020

Brandon Buddy Scott Taylor, 26, of Jerome passed away September 1, 2020. He was born March 4, 1994 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Gregory Scott Taylor and Dolores Alaniz.

After completing high school, Brandon became a carpenter and woodworker. He was a man of all trades and was an accomplished roofer, a skill he learned from his father. Brandon enjoyed making wood creations, landscaping, photography, painting, planting, fishing, hunting, playing pool, and golfing. Brandon was devoted to raising his daughters. He was a momma’s boy and was always there for his family.

He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Bud; Grandpa Felix; Aunt Virginia; Allen Larsen and Bill Larsen; and puppy, Zoey.

Brandon is survived by his daughters, McKynlee and Aubree; mother, Dolores Alaniz; father, Gregory Scott Taylor; sisters, Nicole Lee and Britanee Taylor; brother, Coady Taylor; and many extended family members.

A Celebration of Brandon’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Twin Falls Power Plant Park, 3593 Twin Falls Grade, Kimberly, Idaho 83341.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Brandon’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmotuary.com.