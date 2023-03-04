June 19, 1969—Feb. 15, 2023

FILER — Brad Thomas Lancaster, age 53, of Filer, Idaho, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on February 15, 2023, following a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.

Brad was born June 19, 1969 to Tom and Phyllis Lancaster of Filer, the youngest of three children. He graduated from Filer High School in 1986. After high school he joined the National Guard and enrolled in Arizona Automotive Institute in Phoenix, AZ, graduating in 1989. His skill was legendary.

He met April Malone in Filer in 1996 and they married in 1998. They had two children together, Kami and Nate. They also went on to help raise Lillyan Parks, who they consider their daughter in their hearts. Brad was also “Dad” to many of his kids’ friends over the years.

Brad was a bright flame, a calming presence. A mentor, a counselor, a friend, and a leader. Quick to grant requests, even when they weren’t made because he knew you needed something. He made lasting friendships, with an easy manner and a quick wit. Nobody who met him quickly forgot him.

As a mechanic he worked many overtime hours to make sure that whatever he was working on drove away in tip top shape. As a tire alignment system salesman, he made sure the customer had zero doubt about the equipment they were buying, and many of his customers became friends. His greatest love, though, was teaching mechanics for the Buhl School District. That was where he shined the brightest. He changed many young lives, and some of those even became a part of his family after graduation. He spent many hours outside of school giving extra instruction or guiding a student to finish a project on time. He came at every task with the goal of success, and his motto was “it may not always be pretty, but I always win”. He loved to make people laugh, often using himself as the subject. Often the instigator of many a practical joke, and he received retaliation with good humor and often a “well played”.

Brad was a commissioner for the Filer Cemetery Maintenance District, a position he cherished and took very seriously, giving countless volunteer hours when the cemetery needed him.

Brad is survived by his wife, April, son, Nathaniel Lancaster, daughter, Kamille (Berry) Lattin, granddaughters: Athena and Chevelle Lattin, all of Filer; parents, Tom and Marilyn Lancaster of Buhl and Phyllis and Mack Butler of Twin Falls; brother, Brian (Connie) Lancaster of Twin Falls; sister, Margaret Krasznavolgyi of Jerome; nieces: Shawna (Joe) Getty, Gretchen (Evan) Thomson, Brynna Krasznavolgyi; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to St. Luke’s Hospice for all their help those last few weeks.

A memorial service will be held March 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at the 7th Street Gym in Buhl.