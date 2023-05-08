TWIN FALLS — Brad “Fod” Minor died at the ripe age of 98½ at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls, Idaho, of natural causes. His four of five children were able to say their goodbyes and tell him how much he was loved.

There will be no service, Fods ashes will be placed alongside his wife Sally, as per his wishes, at a later date.

Fod loved the game of Golf and was quite good at it, although he sniveled with each shot he made. He was the Club Champion at various courses throughout his life and passed the love of the game to his kids, we did not inherit his greatness.

He is survived by his children: Patsy (Mark) Nickum; Amy (Glenn) Sherman; Matt (Jil) Minor; Henry (Heather) Minor. His grandchildren: Christian Nickum, Megan Stevenson; Kristin Sherman, Brad Sherman; Carter Minor, Cameron Minor, Lani Byron; Wyatt Minor, Tatum Minor and Stella Cantu.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Minor and his oldest son Bill.

We’d like to thank the wonderful staff at Grace and Visions Hospice, your love and compassion was so appreciated. Also a thank you to Beth Schroeder and Jim Keyes for always being there for him.

A special thank you to his dear friend, Carrol Matthews for your unwavering friendship throughout the years and at the end of Fods life.

We are all comforted knowing he is in Heaven with our Mom.

Rest well Fod, we love you.