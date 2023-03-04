It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Boyd Taylor, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He passed away on February 28, 2023, at the age of 86.

Boyd was born in Twin Falls, ID to Joe and Martha Taylor. He grew up with a strong work ethic, which he carried with him throughout his life. He married Marlene Taylor and became a father figure to her three children by providing love, support and stability.

Boyd worked tirelessly all his life to provide for his family and his parents. Boyd served in the National Guard, where he learned the values of duty, honor, and sacrifice. He believed in serving his country and his community and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He was a strong man of faith with a kind and compassionate heart who donated blood regularly and was always there to help those in need.

Boyd is survived by his children: Mark (Michelle) Stinson, Brad (Debbie) Stinson and Tammy (Tom) Hart, and 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Grace Assisted Living and Enhabit Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Boyd.

Services will be held on March 10, 2023 at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel, at 11:00 am. We invite all those who knew him to come and pay their respects to a man who touched their lives.